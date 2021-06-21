Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 68,022 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 68,022 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $16,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Universal Health Services by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $146.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $162.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.37.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

