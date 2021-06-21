Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $142.04 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,045,679 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,247 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Walmart were worth $142,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,397,558 shares of company stock worth $2,030,821,147. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.44. 198,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,627,897. The company has a market capitalization of $382.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.19. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.02 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

