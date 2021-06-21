Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $214.21 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 701,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 1.0% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $214,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD stock traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $307.40. The company had a trading volume of 143,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $319.30. The company has a market capitalization of $326.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.25 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.96.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

