Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $62.10 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.05% of JD.com worth $62,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JD.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in JD.com by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on JD shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark dropped their target price on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

JD traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.71. 443,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,287,832. The company has a market cap of $97.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.94 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

