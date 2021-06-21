Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 738,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Square comprises approximately 0.8% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.16% of Square worth $167,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter worth $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Square by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Square by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Square by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $661,753.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at $38,010,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total transaction of $45,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,355,314 shares of company stock worth $313,598,502. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $234.34. The company had a trading volume of 316,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,387,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.93 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.83. The firm has a market cap of $106.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.10.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

