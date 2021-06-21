Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 507 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 544,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Chubb were worth $85,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,761,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,701,433,000 after buying an additional 306,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after buying an additional 3,020,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,020,000 after buying an additional 139,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,784,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,867,000 after buying an additional 37,957 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,638,000 after purchasing an additional 170,628 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,813. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The stock has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.56.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.