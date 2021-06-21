Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 827 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 969,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.3% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.15% of Accenture worth $267,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 33,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 328,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,801,000 after purchasing an additional 107,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.41.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,048 shares of company stock worth $8,568,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $286.15. The stock had a trading volume of 63,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.97. The company has a market capitalization of $182.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $199.47 and a twelve month high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

