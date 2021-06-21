Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,411.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,967 shares of company stock worth $2,794,975. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $59.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.24.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

