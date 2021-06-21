Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives $17.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

PUBGY has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie raised Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Publicis Groupe stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.9412 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Publicis Groupe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

