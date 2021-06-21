Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Price Reaches $0.86 on Top Exchanges

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $221.24 million and $15.44 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00002630 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00052509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00121410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00159324 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,353.35 or 0.99432528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.