PutinCoin Achieves Market Cap of $155,475.34 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 34.2% against the dollar. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $155,475.34 and approximately $240.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,641.85 or 0.99842461 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00031924 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007986 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00068189 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000780 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000427 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

