Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd.
Shares of NYSE PPT opened at $4.80 on Monday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.70.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
