PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $0.98. PVH posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 792.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $9.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. OTR Global started coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

NYSE:PVH opened at $101.71 on Friday. PVH has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $121.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.54, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.03.

In other news, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 7,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $789,529.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 34.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 184.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

