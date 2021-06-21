Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Equity Residential in a research report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.31.

EQR opened at $77.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.59. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Equity Residential by 31.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $291,981.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,674. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

