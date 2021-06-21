Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for CyrusOne Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for CyrusOne in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s FY2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Shares of CONE opened at $69.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.40. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 187.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

