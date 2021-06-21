Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.24). Quanterix posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanterix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

NASDAQ QTRX traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.47. 13,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,896. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.42.

In other news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 7,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $418,930.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $231,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,185 shares of company stock worth $3,151,619 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

