Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 118.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 363,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 197,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amarin by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Amarin by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amarin during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Amarin by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Amarin during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

AMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amarin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.41.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $4.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 2.25. Amarin Co. plc has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Amarin Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.