Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Buys 9,000 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,235,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at about $16,293,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 372.9% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 12.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $46.87 on Monday. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. Citigroup upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. CLSA started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BOCOM International assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

