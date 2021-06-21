Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 186,852 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after acquiring an additional 741,392 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $12.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 3.37. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $943.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush began coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

