Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 5,745 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Avid Bioservices worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,986,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,114,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 620,021 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,233,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4,689.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 405,202 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 367,815 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $23.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -771.08 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $24.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

