RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RADA Electronic Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.00.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

