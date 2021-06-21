Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.26% of Rafael worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RFL. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Rafael by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Rafael by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Rafael in the first quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Rafael in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Rafael during the 4th quarter worth about $836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RFL stock opened at $43.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $776.23 million, a PE ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.99. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $53.57.

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

