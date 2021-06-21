Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RDEIY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

RDEIY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. 26,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,775. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

