Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.10.

NYSE:MO opened at $46.31 on Thursday. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.17. The company has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,078,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,049,000 after acquiring an additional 557,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,587 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

