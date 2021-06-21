RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Market Capitalization Tops $74.53 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.0568 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $74.53 million and $908,706.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.44 or 0.00323850 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00125815 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00011938 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00189198 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.