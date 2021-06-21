REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives $62.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RGNX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,083. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

