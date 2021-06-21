Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Remark were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Remark by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,674,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 193,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Remark by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 145,301 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Remark by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,285,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Remark during the 1st quarter valued at $2,041,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Remark by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 123,134 shares during the period. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Remark alerts:

Remark stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.82. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $191.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 3.01.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.