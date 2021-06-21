Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,240 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

REZI stock opened at $28.41 on Monday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

