Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,946,000 after buying an additional 1,552,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,038,000 after buying an additional 1,801,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,294,000 after buying an additional 255,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $410,327,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,114,000 after buying an additional 741,334 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.73.

Trane Technologies stock traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.47. 9,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $189.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.16.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

