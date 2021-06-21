Resources Management Corp CT ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 11,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 34,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.81.

Amgen stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.18. 16,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,499. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $137.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

