Resources Management Corp CT ADV Reduces Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.8% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.05 and a 1-year high of $149.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

