Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 3,239 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,135 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,067,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 88,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 15,876 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,846 shares of company stock worth $4,907,229. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $53.13. The company had a trading volume of 249,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,829,453. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The firm has a market cap of $223.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

