Reviewing Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) and Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF)

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) and Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Fortescue Metals Group and Trevali Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortescue Metals Group N/A N/A N/A Trevali Mining -30.16% -5.06% -2.12%

0.2% of Fortescue Metals Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fortescue Metals Group and Trevali Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortescue Metals Group $12.82 billion 3.99 $4.74 billion $3.06 10.85 Trevali Mining $212.88 million 0.66 -$239.33 million N/A N/A

Fortescue Metals Group has higher revenue and earnings than Trevali Mining.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fortescue Metals Group and Trevali Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortescue Metals Group 1 3 3 0 2.29 Trevali Mining 1 5 0 0 1.83

Trevali Mining has a consensus target price of $0.25, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Trevali Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than Fortescue Metals Group.

Summary

Fortescue Metals Group beats Trevali Mining on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia. It is also developing the Eliwana mine situated in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition, the company holds a portfolio of properties situated in Ecuador and Argentina. Further, it provides port towage services. Fortescue Metals Group Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada, as well as holds interests in the Halfmile, Stratmat, and Restigouche properties situated in New Brunswick, Canada; Ruttan Mine located in northern Manitoba, Canada; and Gergarub Project situated in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Trevali Resources Corp. and changed its name to Trevali Mining Corporation in April 2011. Trevali Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

