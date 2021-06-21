Reviewing Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) and Tremor International (OTCMKTS:TTTPF)

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) and Tremor International (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Groupon and Tremor International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groupon $1.42 billion 0.88 -$287.93 million ($2.93) -14.69 Tremor International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tremor International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Groupon.

Profitability

This table compares Groupon and Tremor International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groupon -4.58% -25.13% -1.77% Tremor International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Groupon shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Groupon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Groupon and Tremor International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groupon 1 4 3 0 2.25 Tremor International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Groupon presently has a consensus target price of $44.88, suggesting a potential upside of 4.24%. Given Groupon’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Groupon is more favorable than Tremor International.

Summary

Groupon beats Tremor International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc. operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. Groupon, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services. The company operates through three divisions: Tremor Video, RhythmOne, and Unruly. The Tremor Video division offers video advertising services. The RhythmOne division provides multiscreen advertising services. The Unruly division operates a video marketplace with approximately 2,000 direct integrations with publishers. It serves advertisers and brands in Israel, the United States, China, Germany, Japan, India, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd. in June 2019. Tremor International Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

