Reviewing Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 4.2, suggesting that its stock price is 320% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million 0.32 -$520.82 million N/A N/A Nippon Telegraph and Telephone $112.68 billion 0.87 $8.61 billion N/A N/A

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has higher revenue and earnings than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 7.67% 9.11% 3.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 0 1 2 0 2.67

Summary

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone beats Mahanagar Telephone Nigam on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Company Profile

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited provides fixed-line telecommunication services in Delhi and Mumbai. It offers GSM and CDMA based mobile services; and Internet, broadband, ISDN, and leased line services, as well as telecom consultancy and engineering services, project management services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc. In addition, it provides mobile, international long distance, and Internet services in Mauritius. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in New Delhi, India.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services. Its Regional Communications Business segment provides intra-prefectural communications services, and FTTH and other services. The company's Long Distance and International Communications Business segment offers inter-prefectural communications services, international communications services, and services related to the solutions business and related services. This segment primarily provides cloud, data center, migration and maintenance support, IT system building, professional security, ICT, network, managed, mobile connectivity, and other services, as well as teleconference, web conference, and video conference services. Its Data Communications Business segment offers network system and system integration services comprising ERP services, ICT outsourcing, consulting, system design and development, and other services. The company's Other Business segment engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of real estate; design, management, and maintenance of buildings, equipment, and electric power facilities; development of smart energy solutions and energy management systems; lease and sale of telecommunications-related devices; development, production, operation, and maintenance of information communications systems and software; finance; and technology transfer and technical consulting businesses. It also sells telecommunications equipment. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

