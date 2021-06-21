Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,505 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Agenus were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $5.26 on Monday. Agenus Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

