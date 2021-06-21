Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Citizens were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Citizens by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citizens by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 164,254 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Citizens by 251.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIA opened at $5.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.97 million, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 0.25. Citizens, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $7.06.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $55.19 million during the quarter.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

