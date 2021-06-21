Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,105 Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 261,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after buying an additional 108,067 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,398,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $111,818.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $342,146.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $63,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,156 shares of company stock valued at $344,219. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). Equities analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

