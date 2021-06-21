Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,780 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Select Energy Services worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,057,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,738,000 after acquiring an additional 482,940 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Select Energy Services by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,135,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after buying an additional 172,269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Select Energy Services by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 260,883 shares during the period. Hillman Co. lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 78.8% during the first quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 1,237,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 545,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 138,720 shares during the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $6.03 on Monday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $627.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.82.

WTTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.03.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

