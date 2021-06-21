Rhumbline Advisers Sells 440 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Artesian Resources worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARTNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 568,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 89,034 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 234,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 32,590 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 94,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $65,109.69. Also, VP Pierre A. Anderson sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $32,043.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,652.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,668 shares of company stock worth $385,432 in the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $36.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $339.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.05. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.261 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

