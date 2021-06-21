Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,874 Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Express worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Express by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,131 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,015,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Express by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares during the period. 54.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Express news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $215,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 684,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 717,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EXPR opened at $4.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The firm has a market cap of $301.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.80. Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 545.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Express

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

