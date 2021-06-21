Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of CTO Realty Growth worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,540,000 after acquiring an additional 92,153 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 129,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 93,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 91,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 20,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

In related news, Director George R. Brokaw bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.60 per share, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,285 shares in the company, valued at $698,791. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

CTO opened at $51.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $309.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $56.90.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 169.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.