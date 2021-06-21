Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 608.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,272 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 87,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,303,000 after acquiring an additional 709,247 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 244,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 104,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $58.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.77. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $39.14 and a twelve month high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $1,256,346.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,409.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

