Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New $119,000 Investment in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Thoma Bravo Advantage alerts:

Shares of NYSE TBA opened at $9.97 on Monday. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Thoma Bravo Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoma Bravo Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.