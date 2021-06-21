Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 90,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIDU stock opened at $52.46 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.39.

