Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 611 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 825.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNSL opened at $156.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.85 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.40.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $138.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

