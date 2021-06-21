Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 114.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 84,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 161,783 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 57,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Grifols in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grifols by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $17.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.98. Grifols, S.A. has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.4385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on GRFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grifols currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

