Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 270 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MSA Safety by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,988,000 after purchasing an additional 59,641 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

MSA Safety stock opened at $157.60 on Monday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $102.15 and a 52 week high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.22.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

