Rodney C. Favaron Sells 10,062 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $413,850.06. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 238,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,266.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of UPLD traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.32. The company had a trading volume of 262,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,601. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.94. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $53.00.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Upland Software by 716.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,261,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,385 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,647,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Upland Software by 77.8% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 465,081 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the first quarter worth approximately $16,922,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Upland Software by 32.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,038,000 after purchasing an additional 345,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
