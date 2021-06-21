Rodney C. Favaron Sells 10,062 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $413,850.06. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 238,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,266.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of UPLD traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.32. The company had a trading volume of 262,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,601. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.94. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Upland Software by 716.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,261,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,385 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,647,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Upland Software by 77.8% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 465,081 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the first quarter worth approximately $16,922,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Upland Software by 32.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,038,000 after purchasing an additional 345,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

