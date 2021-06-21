Rokos Capital Management LLP Acquires New Stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $1,197,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $75,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $1,077,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.08. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,258,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,623,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,365,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XM. Barclays lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

